Balloon glow lights up Balloon Fiesta Park

Chase Golightly
Updated: October 02, 2021 09:10 PM
Created: October 02, 2021 08:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A beautiful fireworks show wrapped up Saturday night as thousands gathered for the first balloon glow of the Balloon Fiesta.
Hundreds of balloons shined like Christmas lights, illuminating thousands of faces in Balloon Fiesta Park.
Families from all over gathered together to witness an experience you can only get in Albuquerque.
Click the video above to see the balloon glow.
