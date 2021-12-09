Balloon Museum hosting first "S.T.E.A.M. Nights" Dec. 11 | KOB 4

Balloon Museum hosting first "S.T.E.A.M. Nights" Dec. 11

KOB 4
Created: December 09, 2021 08:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Balloon Museum will be hosting a new monthly evening event, S.T.E.A.M. Nights, beginning Dec. 11.

Each event will dive into a new science, technology, engineering, art or math theme related to ballooning through performance, demonstrations and experiments with local food and drink accompanying it. 

The Dec. 11 event's theme is "Bubbles and Bubbly". The event will be taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 

Click here for ticket information. For more event details, click here

Colton Shone spoke with Nan Masland, manager of the Balloon Museum, Thursday morning. Click the video above to view the full interview. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: One dead, multiple injured in NW Albuquerque shooting
APD: One dead, multiple injured in NW Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque police charge father with child abuse
Albuquerque police charge father with child abuse
Additional lapel video shows moments following Valencia County mother's call for help
Additional lapel video shows moments following Valencia County mother's call for help
New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 1,444 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 1,444 additional COVID-19 cases
Families, friends protest plea deal in triple-homicide case
Families, friends protest plea deal in triple-homicide case