Balloon Museum hosting first "S.T.E.A.M. Nights" Dec. 11

Created: December 09, 2021 08:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Balloon Museum will be hosting a new monthly evening event, S.T.E.A.M. Nights, beginning Dec. 11.
Each event will dive into a new science, technology, engineering, art or math theme related to ballooning through performance, demonstrations and experiments with local food and drink accompanying it.
The Dec. 11 event's theme is "Bubbles and Bubbly". The event will be taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Click here for ticket information. For more event details, click here.
Colton Shone spoke with Nan Masland, manager of the Balloon Museum, Thursday morning. Click the video above to view the full interview.
