Balloon Museum hosts New Mexico Shamrock Festival
Marian Camacho
March 22, 2019 10:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Balloon Museum is playing host to the New Mexico Shamrock Festival Saturday with bagpipes, Celtic dancing, food and more.
Members of High Desert Pipes and Drums stopped by the KOB studio to show off some of what will be featured during the festival.
Watch the full video for more.
