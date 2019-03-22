Balloon Museum hosts New Mexico Shamrock Festival | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Balloon Museum hosts New Mexico Shamrock Festival

Marian Camacho
March 22, 2019 10:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Balloon Museum is playing host to the New Mexico Shamrock Festival Saturday with bagpipes, Celtic dancing, food and more.

Advertisement

Members of High Desert Pipes and Drums stopped by the KOB studio to show off some of what will be featured during the festival.

Watch the full video for more.

Click here for more information on the festival.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 22, 2019 10:30 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County
Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque
Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque
Advertisement




Rio Rancho police searching for missing boy
Rio Rancho police searching for missing boy
New Mexico military bases may lose projects to border wall
New Mexico military bases may lose projects to border wall
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs landmark energy bill
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs landmark energy bill
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque
Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque