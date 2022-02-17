Balloon Museum's S.T.E.A.M. Nights return with Feb. 19 'Elevation Station' event

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Balloon Museum will be hosting the 'Elevation Station' S.T.E.A.M. Night this Saturday, Feb. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event, rescheduled from Jan. 22, will feature an exhibit focused on science, technology, engineering art and mathematics.
The 'Elevation Station' exhibit will incorporate interactive games with projection mapping, touch tables, immersive experiences and hands-on activities – including a radio-control balloon, a photo booth, science demos from Explora and interactive gameplay with Electric Playhouse.
Adult admission is $5 with a New Mexico ID, $3 for youth ages 6 to 17 and free for children under 5.
More ticket information is available here – and more event details are available here.
Colton Shone spoke with Allie Burnquist – the Balloon Museum's Education & Volunteer Coordinator –Thursday morning. Click the video above to view the full interview.
