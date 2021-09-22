Balloon pilot weighs possibility of new regulations

He says it’s no surprise that June’s crash made national headlines. "Yes, it's tragic, but it's spectacular,” said Moller. “How many car accidents happen every year that just get glossed over and how many lives are lost driving around Albuquerque alone?"

The most recent development about the presence of drugs in Meleski’s system is disappointing to him and other pilots.

“The vast majority of pilots in our industry already take it seriously,” said Moller. “That's why there's so much outrage on the pilot side about what's going on because it does give us all a black eye."

Moller says he’s open to the possibility of new regulations, and things like medical exams and mandatory drug tests are reasonable to talk about, but he’s not sure about implementation.

"There's a fine line between oversight and just putting people out of business because you're uncomfortable or because it's got bad optics,” said Moller. “Optics are one thing, reality is another.”

Moller says he randomly drug tests his pilots who work for Air Carriage LLC, and will fire anyone who tests positive.