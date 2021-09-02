Balloon release held for 16-year-old homicide victim

"I even felt him grabbing me, dunking me, telling me to get down, and I thought he got down with me," said Garcia.

Gabe’s 16-year-old cousin Monett Martinez was also there.

“He was just a positive person, everybody loved him,” said Martinez. "It's something a teenager should never experience, ever. It was so hard because you can't help him, you can't, like there's nothing we could've done for him."

And this isn’t the family’s first experience with this type of loss.

Sept. 7 will mark one year since Nathan and Gabe’s father was killed.

Garcia says the violence has gone too far.

"Innocent bystanders are getting hurt, like sixteen year old boys that are still in high school and haven't graduated or had a life yet. Gun violence is killing innocent people and this gun violence needs to stop."

Albuquerque police haven’t named any suspects in this case yet.