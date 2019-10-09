Balloonists from all over the world lift off for Flight of the Nations
Christina Rodriguez
October 09, 2019 09:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens and dozens of balloons floated all across Albuquerque Wednesday morning for the Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension.
Balloonists from all over the world took to the skies. Chopper 4 captured some of the magic.
Check out the footage from Chopper 4 above.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 09, 2019 09:20 AM
Created: October 09, 2019 08:22 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved