Balloonists mourn pilot, passengers who died in hot air balloon crash

"He was a great pilot, I've known him a long time – he'd do anything for ya," Noe said. "If you were down in the dumps, he'd try to cheer you up, 'come on, let's go!' If you were hesitant about putting your happy face on, he'd do what he could to help you change."

The ballooning community is still trying to find the right words for a tragic day.

"We're pretty saddened by this morning's event... it's always... it's a big loss when you lose not only a pilot, but passengers as well. It's tough to take," Noe said. "We're trying to be supportive. We're trying to understand."