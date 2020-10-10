Balloons dot the Albuquerque sky Saturday morning | KOB 4
Balloons dot the Albuquerque sky Saturday morning

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 10, 2020 08:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hot air balloons lifted off across Albuquerque Saturday morning as part of the city's Balloon Fall Fest. 

Dispersed balloon launches are taking place from various city parks this weekend at the following locations: 

  • Balloon Fiesta Park
  • Ventana Ranch Park
  • Mariposa Basin Park
  • Vista del Norte Park
  • North Domingo Baca Park 

Balloons lifted off shortly after sunrise. No spectators are allowed at any of the launch locations. 

Balloon Fiesta Park will also be open to balloonists tomorrow.

“It might feel a little different than normal, but thanks to our great hot air balloon pilots, we’re keeping Albuquerque’s traditions alive this year,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “We hope everyone enjoys waking up this week to hot air balloons in the sky. Don’t come to the launch sites, but take in the view from wherever you are.”

Balloon crews are spaced out and limited to five people. 


