Balloons fill the sky on crisp Sunday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- With the temperature in the low 50s Sunday morning, hot air balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque.
Balloons launched from various sites across the city:
In addition to the city parks, balloons took off from the parking lot at Coronado Center, which was the site of the first Balloon Fiesta.
The Balloon Fiesta was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city decided to make parks available for pilots to keep the fall tradition alive in Albuquerque.
