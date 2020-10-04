Balloons fill the sky on crisp Sunday morning | KOB 4
Balloons fill the sky on crisp Sunday morning

Joshua Panas
Created: October 04, 2020 07:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- With the temperature in the low 50s Sunday morning, hot air balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque.

Balloons launched from various sites across the city:

  • Balloon Fiesta Park
  • Ventana Ranch Park
  • Mariposa Basin Park
  • Vista del Norte Park
  • North Domingo Baca Park 

In addition to the city parks, balloons took off from the parking lot at Coronado Center, which was the site of the first Balloon Fiesta.

The Balloon Fiesta was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city decided to make parks available for pilots to keep the fall tradition alive in Albuquerque.


Balloons fill the sky on crisp Sunday morning
