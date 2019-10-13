Balloons soar across Albuquerque for the Farewell Mass Ascension | KOB 4
Balloons soar across Albuquerque for the Farewell Mass Ascension

Christina Rodriguez
October 13, 2019 09:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The final morning of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was a success. Hundreds of balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque for the last Mass Ascension of 2019. 

Wind remained calm at the park all morning, and it was warmer than the almost freezing temperatures Saturday morning. 

Almost a million guests attended this year's Balloon Fiesta. With the 50th annual Balloon Fiesta right around the corner, pilots and vendors said the event keeps getting bigger every year.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 13, 2019 09:03 AM
Created: October 13, 2019 08:52 AM

