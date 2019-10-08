Balloons 'splash and dash' along the Rio Grande
Christina Rodriguez
October 08, 2019 10:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens of balloons soared across the Albuquerque skies Tuesday morning.
Many balloons hovered over the Rio Grande, and some balloonists took the gondolas all the way to the water for some Balloon Fiesta magic.
