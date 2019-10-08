Balloons 'splash and dash' along the Rio Grande | KOB 4
Balloons 'splash and dash' along the Rio Grande

Christina Rodriguez
October 08, 2019 10:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens of balloons soared across the Albuquerque skies Tuesday morning.

Many balloons hovered over the Rio Grande, and some balloonists took the gondolas all the way to the water for some Balloon Fiesta magic. 

Check out the video of balloons making their way along the Rio Grande. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 08, 2019 10:11 AM
Created: October 08, 2019 08:28 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

