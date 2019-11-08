Ballot error casts doubt on college's plan to reopen campus | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Ballot error casts doubt on college's plan to reopen campus

Ballot error casts doubt on college's plan to reopen campus

The Associated Press
Created: November 08, 2019 06:25 AM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - Election officials are trying to figure out what to do about a ballot mix up that may have spoiled Northern New Mexico College's effort to reopen a campus.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports a property tax proposal that was supposed to be decided by voters didn't appear on the ballot in two precincts in Taos County as required. It appeared as planned in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties.
    
The proposal for a property tax increase to provide a recurring funding stream of about $2.4 million a year to pay for the operation, maintenance and capital improvements received 62% support in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties.
    
The Secretary of State's office said that "an administrative error made by a county clerk" led to the problem in Taos County.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Prosecutors want to pursue case against judge despite dismissal
Prosecutors want to pursue case against judge despite dismissal
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
Espanola teacher accused of sending child porn over Facebook Messenger
Espanola teacher accused of sending child porn over Facebook Messenger
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque
APD: Officers pursued vehicle after shots fired
APD: Officers pursued vehicle after shots fired
Advertisement


Taskforce for Native American cases to discuss strategy
Taskforce for Native American cases to discuss strategy
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
GOP daughter of key Democrat to run for state Senate
GOP daughter of key Democrat to run for state Senate
Ballot error casts doubt on college's plan to reopen campus
Ballot error casts doubt on college's plan to reopen campus
NMSP helping fight crime in Belen
NMSP helping fight crime in Belen