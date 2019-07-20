Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show | KOB 4
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show

Grace Reader
July 20, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A band from Alabama wasn’t given the warmest Albuquerque welcome. They showed up in town with all of their gear, but they’re leaving empty-handed after a thief broke into their van and stole all of their instruments.

"We always hear about like horror stories of gear getting stolen but you never think it's going to happen to you," Austin Brent, a band member, said.

They played at the Jam Spot downtown Friday night, parked their van at a Best Western in southeast Albuquerque, and when they woke up – the gear inside the van was gone.

"We'll be able to finish the tour off just borrowing guitars from the other band but like as far as what they mean to us, those are our instruments, we love those things, so it's a big bummer for us for sure," Antonio Martelli, another band member, said.

The band, West Means Home, is on a nationwide tour. They left Albuquerque Saturday afternoon, but they’re still hoping to find their instruments.

If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. The band asks that people also reach out to them by calling (256) 648-0208 or via their Facebook page

The band has also started a GoFundMe to help replace the items.

Grace Reader


Updated: July 20, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: July 20, 2019 04:22 PM

