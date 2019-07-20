Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show

"We'll be able to finish the tour off just borrowing guitars from the other band but like as far as what they mean to us, those are our instruments, we love those things, so it's a big bummer for us for sure," Antonio Martelli, another band member, said.

The band, West Means Home, is on a nationwide tour. They left Albuquerque Saturday afternoon, but they’re still hoping to find their instruments.

If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. The band asks that people also reach out to them by calling (256) 648-0208 or via their Facebook page.

The band has also started a GoFundMe to help replace the items.