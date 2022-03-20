Bark beetle threatens New Mexico’s piñon trees

“We've been in a multi-year drought, now, things have been dry for a decade. And so the soils are really dry, and the underlying groundwater storage is getting low,” said Andrew Mangham National Weather Service senior service hydrologist.

A recent state report found beetles infested piñon trees on 67,000 acres of land last year, 13 times more than the year before.

Experts say New Mexico would need multiple years of decent rain to bring the trees back to full health.

New Mexico state leaders are expected to release a new report in the coming week, which will include data from aerial surveillance of national and state forests.