Baseball fields being transformed into community gardens in North Valley

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 13, 2020 05:32 PM
Created: January 13, 2020 04:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The baseball fields where the North Valley Little League used to play are being transformed into the Semillas de los Griegos Community Garden.
“It's really an exciting time," Adrian Leyva said.
Leyva has spent years working to make the garden a reality.
He said they have a 15-year lease from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe for the land, grant money for an aquaponics system, donated fertilizer and compost bins, a worm farm. Soon, they will be looking for volunteers to really transform the grounds to help feed the hungry.
“A lot of people are feeling a lot of different stress, for a lot of different reasons, but one thing that always connects us is food," Leyva said.
Leyva expects the gardens to produce food this year. He sees a future with a greenhouse and an orchard.
To learn more about the garden, click here. You can join the email list by emailing semillasyjardines@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company