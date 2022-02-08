Bashir gets max sentence for murder of UNM athlete

During his sentencing, his attorney continued to argue that Bashir was provoked that night. However, Cindy Leos set the record straight, handing Bashir the maximum sentence.

"To somehow, in my opinion, disparage Jackson in the sense that he provoked Darian Bashir that evening is, frankly, outrageous," Leos said. "Darian Bashir pulled up that day, in a car, armed, with one goal in mind – and that was to kill Jackson Weller and he did."

The sentencing is a small bit of relief for the Weller family.

"I think you have to trust the justice process and the outcome was the right outcome," Jackson's mother, Lisa Praeger, told KOB 4.

"I think at the end of the day, those that knew Jackson, know that none of that is true. I, at least, have peace knowing that whatever they say, the people who knew Jackson knew who he was," Madison Weller, Jackson's sister, said.