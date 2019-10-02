Basketball tournament organized to honor man who died in car crash

“Just give me a ball, just give me a ball, let's go outside, give me a football, give me a basketball. All right, Kayden, we will go play basketball. We will go play at the park,” Sungi said.

The Kayden Montoya 3-on-3 tournament is scheduled the week of Kayden’s birthday so everyone will know his love for the game.

Whether someone knew Kayden or just likes basketball, Sungi said that anyone is welcome to join. The money raised from the tournament will go back into sports scholarships.

“Whether it's the students who can't afford the sports equipment, or can't pay the sports fees needed to participate in the sport, we want to give back to as many students as we can in the state,” she said.

The top three teams will receive prizes. The tournament is set to take place Oct. 19 - Oct. 20 at Rio Rancho Middle School.

To register for the tournament, click here.