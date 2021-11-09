BBB warns of scammers ahead of holiday shopping season

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Supply chain issues are a major factor in what will end up on store shelves this holiday season – scammers know this and they're ready to strike.
"Particularly when it comes to popular toys,” said Victoria Carreon with the Better Business Bureau.
Carreon said fake websites are popping up with deals that are too good to be true.
The BBB reports some people have paid for an item, get a confirmation, and then nothing shows up. They go back to the website to see it's taken down. Carreon said it might just be the year of the backup plan.
"What is their second favorite toy that doesn't involve a microchip? A plush animal, something a little tech but still very enjoyable,” she said.
What can you do to avoid issues? Try to shop early, go to local shops, research websites and look at reviews.
There are many sites out there that let you put in the web address that you want to check the history on. The website will tell you how long it's been around and who it's registered to.
Carreon said if it's a website offering too good to be true deals, and seems like it just popped up, that may be a red flag it's bogus.
