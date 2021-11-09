BBB warns of scammers ahead of holiday shopping season

"What is their second favorite toy that doesn't involve a microchip? A plush animal, something a little tech but still very enjoyable,” she said.

What can you do to avoid issues? Try to shop early, go to local shops, research websites and look at reviews.

There are many sites out there that let you put in the web address that you want to check the history on. The website will tell you how long it's been around and who it's registered to.

Carreon said if it's a website offering too good to be true deals, and seems like it just popped up, that may be a red flag it's bogus.