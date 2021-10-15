BCFD Capt. discusses firefighter qualifications as applications open | KOB 4
BCFD Capt. discusses firefighter qualifications as applications open

Joy Wang
Created: October 15, 2021 11:44 AM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Bernalillo County Fire Department is seeking brave, community-minded men and women to join their firefighting force.

Applicants must be 18 years old, hold a valid driver's license and have a national EMT-Basic certification, high school diploma or GED. 

Anyone interested must also be physically capable to carry out all aspects of the job and must be ready to help at a moment's notice, whenever needed.

The department requires a written test and a pack test, where candidates carry a 45-lb. pack and have to cover three miles in 45 minutes and 45 seconds. 

Anyone who passes through the selection process will be named to the 20-week academy.

To apply, visit the Bernalillo County website. 

