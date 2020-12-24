BCFD offers fireplace safety tips for the holidays

"Clean up ashes from previous fires. Levels of ashes at the base of the fireplace should be kept at least at the minimum of one inch in thickness or less. Thicker layers restricts air supply through logs, resulting in more smoke,” she said.

Ruiz said it’s also important for people and objects to keep a safe distance away from the fire, and to crack a window for the carbon monoxide to make its way out. Installing a carbon monoxide detector is also a good idea.

Finally, Ruiz said to plan ahead.

"It's always cheaper to have a professional check a chimney than it is to have to replace an entire house or something invaluable that can't be replaced,” she said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, chimneys and fireplaces spark about 20,000 fires across the country every year.