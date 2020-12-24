BCFD offers fireplace safety tips for the holidays

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people are eager to light up the fireplace to stay cozy for the holidays, but that activity can come with some risks. That’s why the Bernalillo County Fire Department is offering tips on how to make sure that Christmas fire burns safely.
Janessa Ruiz, with the Bernalillo County Fire Department, said it’s not always a fire putting people’s lives at risk.
"A lot of times, that we get these calls for smoke. Sometimes it's not a matter of something on fire. It could just be that a chimney or flute has been backed up,” Ruiz said.
After blockages have been removed, Ruiz said to clear out the ash.
"Clean up ashes from previous fires. Levels of ashes at the base of the fireplace should be kept at least at the minimum of one inch in thickness or less. Thicker layers restricts air supply through logs, resulting in more smoke,” she said.
Ruiz said it’s also important for people and objects to keep a safe distance away from the fire, and to crack a window for the carbon monoxide to make its way out. Installing a carbon monoxide detector is also a good idea.
Finally, Ruiz said to plan ahead.
"It's always cheaper to have a professional check a chimney than it is to have to replace an entire house or something invaluable that can't be replaced,” she said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, chimneys and fireplaces spark about 20,000 fires across the country every year.
