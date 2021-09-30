BCFD previews series of upcoming firefighter training sessions

The sessions will include the physical agility-focused firefighter combat challenge, consisting of a series of challenges firefighters need to specifically complete to get a good idea of their physical fitness level.

One challenge is the dummy drag, a challenging technique exercise where a trainee carries a 185-lb. dummy and then drags them for 100 feet.

Another event is the hose drag, which can be challenging to do since water weighs eight pounds per gallon.

"It gets heavier as you go so the friction of the hose and the weight of the water against the asphalt surface," Ellis described, "so it does take a while to drag so it does take some leg strength to do that evolution."

Other challenges include carrying a hose pack upstairs and hoisting equipment with a rope.

"We're looking for people that wanna help others. A big part of the job is looking for people who can work well on a team and are not afraid to get their hands dirty," Ellis said. "We look for good physically-fit, smart people who can make decisions on the fly since that's a big component of it. Those are the folks that we're looking for."

The training sessions will be held at BCFD's Training Academy, at 4401 Broadway Blvd. SE. Here are the times and dates for the sessions: