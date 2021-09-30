BCFD previews series of upcoming firefighter training sessions

Joy Wang
Updated: September 30, 2021 07:46 AM
Created: September 30, 2021 07:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As a reflection of the rest of the U.S., fire departments – like the Bernalillo County Fire Department – are in need of help and are seeing a shift in their demographics.
The BCFD is having three training session days – on Oct. 2, 11 and 14 – designed to show trainees what it takes to be a firefighter. The Oct. 2 sessions will be female-only training led by women in the department.
The BCFD is looking for 20 people to join the department and the sessions are designed to give participants a better idea of the physical abilities needed to do the job before they test.
"We're doing this before the testing process so we can actually open it up to everyone who actually wants to come in, get actual instruction, get proper technique and get some tips on how to perform and do the actual test," Joshua Ellis, the training division chief, explained.
The sessions will include the physical agility-focused firefighter combat challenge, consisting of a series of challenges firefighters need to specifically complete to get a good idea of their physical fitness level.
One challenge is the dummy drag, a challenging technique exercise where a trainee carries a 185-lb. dummy and then drags them for 100 feet.
Another event is the hose drag, which can be challenging to do since water weighs eight pounds per gallon.
"It gets heavier as you go so the friction of the hose and the weight of the water against the asphalt surface," Ellis described, "so it does take a while to drag so it does take some leg strength to do that evolution."
Other challenges include carrying a hose pack upstairs and hoisting equipment with a rope.
"We're looking for people that wanna help others. A big part of the job is looking for people who can work well on a team and are not afraid to get their hands dirty," Ellis said. "We look for good physically-fit, smart people who can make decisions on the fly since that's a big component of it. Those are the folks that we're looking for."
The training sessions will be held at BCFD's Training Academy, at 4401 Broadway Blvd. SE. Here are the times and dates for the sessions:
|Saturday, October 2
|Monday, October 11
|Thursday, October 14
|8 a.m.
|9 a.m.
|4 p.m.
|10 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|1 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
