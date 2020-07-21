BCFD releases new docuseries on mental health calls

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD) is working on a new docuseries focused on mental health calls.
"We're trying to capture some of that real-to-life scenarios that we run into on a day-to-day basis in hopes that we can kind of connect with our viewership," said Janessa Ruiz, BCFD public information officer. "If anyone is going through any kind of behavioral or mental health issues, they understand that there's resources out there."
BCFD wants the public to be able to see firsthand what if might look like if someone called 911 and needed help during a mental or behavioral health crisis.
"We are so quick to call 911 when we have a broken bone, but it's so hard to identify when someone has a behavioral health or mental health problem and that's where we're hoping this bridges that gap to help people understand that if there is something wrong, don't be afraid to reach out and seek help," Ruiz said.
The fire department expects the first video to come out sometime this week.
"We just want everyone to know that they're not alone," Ruiz said. "You should never feel guilty about having a behavioral or mental health issue or problem – that's something that we as a community need to learn how to take care of each other when it comes to that."
The videos will be posted to BCFD's Facebook and Twitter pages.
