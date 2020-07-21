BCFD releases new docuseries on mental health calls

BCFD wants the public to be able to see firsthand what if might look like if someone called 911 and needed help during a mental or behavioral health crisis.

"We are so quick to call 911 when we have a broken bone, but it's so hard to identify when someone has a behavioral health or mental health problem and that's where we're hoping this bridges that gap to help people understand that if there is something wrong, don't be afraid to reach out and seek help," Ruiz said.