BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street

Photo: BCFD
Photo: BCFD
Justine Lopez
Updated: December 20, 2019 06:45 PM
Created: December 20, 2019 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Fire Department responded to a fire at Albuquerque Metal Recycling Friday night.
BCFD spokesman Marcelino Martinez confirmed a large pile of recycling material burning on one of the lots.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company