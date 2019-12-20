BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street

BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street Photo: BCFD

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 20, 2019 06:45 PM
Created: December 20, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Fire Department responded to a fire at Albuquerque Metal Recycling Friday night.

BCFD spokesman Marcelino Martinez confirmed a large pile of recycling material burning on one of the lots.

Advertisement

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Advertisement


State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session
State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session
KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists
KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists
BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street
BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter
Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter