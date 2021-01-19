BCFD saves dog trapped inside burning home

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a cold, windy Tuesday morning, a house went up in flames on Whiting Road in southwest Albuquerque.
First responders said flames were coming out of every window and door.
"They had encountered winds that were blowing anywhere from 22 to 24 miles per hour at that time, as well as snowy conditions," said Janessa Ruiz, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Fire Department.
The blanket of smoke made it difficult for other units to get on scene.
"Any kind of embers that are coming off that fire could then go on to nearby structures," said Ruiz.
The person living at the residence made it out safely, but two dogs were trapped inside.
"Because of the wind and the snow, [the firefighters] weren't able to see more than a foot in front of them," said Ruiz. "Unfortunately we weren't able to revive one of them, but a second one did make it."
That pup is now in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters want to remind people of the possible dangers of using a space heater.
"If you walk away or they fall over and you're not there to attend to them, or there's an overloading of the socket which they're plugged into, there's debris that's close by that could catch on fire due to radiating heat," Ruiz explained. "That's one of those things that really needs to be paid attention to as we are in these colder months."
