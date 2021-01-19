BCFD saves dog trapped inside burning home

"Any kind of embers that are coming off that fire could then go on to nearby structures," said Ruiz.

The person living at the residence made it out safely, but two dogs were trapped inside.

"Because of the wind and the snow, [the firefighters] weren't able to see more than a foot in front of them," said Ruiz. "Unfortunately we weren't able to revive one of them, but a second one did make it."

That pup is now in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters want to remind people of the possible dangers of using a space heater.

"If you walk away or they fall over and you're not there to attend to them, or there's an overloading of the socket which they're plugged into, there's debris that's close by that could catch on fire due to radiating heat," Ruiz explained. "That's one of those things that really needs to be paid attention to as we are in these colder months."