BCFD shares tips to beat the 'quarantine 15'

Grace Reader
Updated: July 14, 2020 12:39 PM
Created: July 14, 2020 12:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — COVID-19 has changed the way many New Mexicans work out. With the governor's latest health order, gyms are operating at 25% capacity and masks are required. 

If that's too much of a deterrent, that's OK! Bernalillo County Fire Department Fitness Coordinator Manuel Ortiz is sharing some of his best at-home workouts so you can stay fit and COVID-safe. 

