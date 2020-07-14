BCFD shares tips to beat the 'quarantine 15'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — COVID-19 has changed the way many New Mexicans work out. With the governor's latest health order, gyms are operating at 25% capacity and masks are required.

If that's too much of a deterrent, that's OK! Bernalillo County Fire Department Fitness Coordinator Manuel Ortiz is sharing some of his best at-home workouts so you can stay fit and COVID-safe.