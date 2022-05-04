BCFD to host public safety dodgeball tournament benefitting Special Olympics NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Public safety officials, especially firefighters, have been hard at work battling New Mexico's wildfires – now this weekend, they're taking a break to support a special cause.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department will be hosting a dodgeball tournament Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Taft Middle School. The tournament is open to public safety members only but members of the public are welcome to attend. Raffle prizes will be up for grabs and food trucks will be selling food.