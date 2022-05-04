BCFD to host public safety dodgeball tournament benefitting Special Olympics NM

Danielle Todesco
Updated: May 04, 2022 07:34 AM
Created: May 04, 2022 06:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Public safety officials, especially firefighters, have been hard at work battling New Mexico's wildfires – now this weekend, they're taking a break to support a special cause.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department will be hosting a dodgeball tournament Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Taft Middle School. The tournament is open to public safety members only but members of the public are welcome to attend. Raffle prizes will be up for grabs and food trucks will be selling food.
The event is supported by Law Enforcement Torch Run and will benefit Special Olympics New Mexico.
This morning, Robert Arguelles and Special Olympics athlete Martin Wiggins sat down with Danielle Todesco to discuss the upcoming event.
Click the video above to view the interview.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company