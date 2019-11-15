BCFD to team with behavioral health specialists

Chavez-Sanchez said she will add two new teams with the fire crews.

They are paid with money from a tax increase that was passed in 2015.

Officials said the current teams receive about 1,300 calls a year. But they want to help more people, so county commissioners approved using fire firefighters to deescalate certain situations.

“Our hope is to offer the highest level of care we can to these individuals when they're in crisis,” Perez said. “And sometimes it tends to be a little bit softer approach when you have a firefighter or EMT who is responding together with that clinician.”

The chief said firefighters will start training to be on the mobile crisis team early next year. They are expected to be ready to hit the street in July 2020.