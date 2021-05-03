BCSO: 1 dead, 1 in grave condition following crash in South Valley | KOB 4
BCSO: 1 dead, 1 in grave condition following crash in South Valley

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 02, 2021 11:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was killed and taken to a local hospital with a "faint pulse following a vehicle crash, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash occurred on Coors between Las Estancias and Gun Club late Sunday night, BCSO stated in a tweet. 

Deputies believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates. 


