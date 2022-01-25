BCSO: 16-year-old identified as person found dead in open field | KOB 4
BCSO: 16-year-old identified as person found dead in open field

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 25, 2022 02:57 PM
Created: January 25, 2022 02:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office identified a 16-year-old boy as the person deputies found Sunday morning in an open field.

According to BCSO, deputies found 16-year-old Thomas Nunn unresponsive in a field on the west end of Gun Club Road SW, west of Shana Road, after they were dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said Nunn had multiple gunshot wounds. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates. 


