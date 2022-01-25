BCSO: 16-year-old identified as person found dead in open field

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office identified a 16-year-old boy as the person deputies found Sunday morning in an open field.
According to BCSO, deputies found 16-year-old Thomas Nunn unresponsive in a field on the west end of Gun Club Road SW, west of Shana Road, after they were dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said Nunn had multiple gunshot wounds. The homicide investigation is ongoing.
