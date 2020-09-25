BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 25, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 01:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in southwest Albuquerque. 

Jayme Fuller, a spokesperson for BCSO, said deputies were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the car wash at 1601 Coors SW in response to a shooting. Deputies said the scene at the car wash indicated that multiple gunshots had been fired. 

Advertisement

Shortly after, deputies went to a residence in the South Valley, where a 16-year-old male was found dead in a vehicle outside the home.

BCSO said another male had also been found shot and was taken to the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening. 

Deputies said it appears that the two males were in an altercation with a group of unknown individuals in a blue vehicle at the car wash – which led to an exchange of gunfire. The investigation is ongoing. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico
COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses Public Safety secretary
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses Public Safety secretary
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'