BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 25, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 01:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in southwest Albuquerque.
Jayme Fuller, a spokesperson for BCSO, said deputies were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the car wash at 1601 Coors SW in response to a shooting. Deputies said the scene at the car wash indicated that multiple gunshots had been fired.
Shortly after, deputies went to a residence in the South Valley, where a 16-year-old male was found dead in a vehicle outside the home.
BCSO said another male had also been found shot and was taken to the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening.
Deputies said it appears that the two males were in an altercation with a group of unknown individuals in a blue vehicle at the car wash – which led to an exchange of gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company