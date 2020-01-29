BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened in southwest Albuquerque Wednesday morning.
BCSO public information officer Connor Otero said a deputy had attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 3:30 a.m. when a vehicle was speeding and driving recklessly near Bridge and Atrisco.
"The offending vehicle was being pursued by BCSO personnel when the offending vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Sapphire Road and Unser Boulevard," Otero wrote in an email release.
The vehicle under pursuit had three people inside. Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and one passenger was taken to the hospital. The vehicle that was hit in the intersection had one occupant inside, who was also taken to the hospital.
No BCSO deputies were injured. Information is limited at this time.
