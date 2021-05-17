BCSO: Alameda closed at Loretta due to fatal crash

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fatal crash has closed both eastbound and westbound Alameda at Loretta Monday morning.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is on scene. They are asking commuters to avoid the area.
BCSO said traffic is backed up on westbound Alameda all the way to Rio Grande Blvd.
All traffic is being turned around and diverted back eastbound.
#TrafficAlert we are on scene of a fatal crash on Alameda near Loretta. All eastbound and westbound lanes of travel on Alameda at Loretta are closed at this time, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ocrOQQBndH— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) May 17, 2021
