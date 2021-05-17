BCSO: Alameda closed at Loretta due to fatal crash | KOB 4

BCSO: Alameda closed at Loretta due to fatal crash

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 17, 2021 08:54 AM
Created: May 17, 2021 08:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fatal crash has closed both eastbound and westbound Alameda at Loretta Monday morning.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is on scene. They are asking commuters to avoid the area.

BCSO said traffic is backed up on westbound Alameda all the way to Rio Grande Blvd.

All traffic is being turned around and diverted back eastbound.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


