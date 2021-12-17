Amazon warehouse evacuated after reported bomb threat

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 17, 2021 10:06 PM
Created: December 17, 2021 08:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a bomb threat at the Amazon warehouse.
Authorities said the facility has been evacuated and everyone is safe. The threat reportedly came from a text message.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
