BCSO arrest robbery suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 02, 2022 10:25 PM
Created: January 02, 2022 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bernalillo County deputies arrested Aron Martinez Leon after they say he robbed a woman at gunpoint and then took off in a stolen car.

On top of that - Leon was also wanted for violating his probation - which would have ended on Jan. 9th had he stayed clean.

Court documents show his probation was revoked after he posted a photo on social media of himself with a gun.

Deputies say Leon was ready to go back to jail when they found drugs up his rectum while he was being booked.


