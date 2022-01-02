BCSO arrest robbery suspect

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bernalillo County deputies arrested Aron Martinez Leon after they say he robbed a woman at gunpoint and then took off in a stolen car.
On top of that - Leon was also wanted for violating his probation - which would have ended on Jan. 9th had he stayed clean.
Court documents show his probation was revoked after he posted a photo on social media of himself with a gun.
Deputies say Leon was ready to go back to jail when they found drugs up his rectum while he was being booked.
