BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 21, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: May 21, 2020 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mother of a child who was found wandering along a roadway Thursday was arrested.
The 3-year-old boy, who had scrapes and bruises, was found in the area of 2nd St and El Pueblo Rd.
Pictures of the child were posted online.
The child's identify was confirmed at a local hospital. However, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office was initially unsuccessful in tracking down his parents.
However, a woman claiming to be the boy's mother eventually showed up to the area where the boy was found, according to BCSO. Christine Olvera was interviewed and arrested.
She is charged with abandonment or abuse of a child.
BCSO reports that the boy had walked away from his home previously. They also said the injuries to the boy were previously investigated by the Rio Rancho Police Department.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company