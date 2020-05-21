BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 21, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: May 21, 2020 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mother of a child who was found wandering along a roadway Thursday was arrested.

The 3-year-old boy, who had scrapes and bruises, was found in the area of 2nd St and El Pueblo Rd.

Advertisement

Pictures of the child were posted online.

The child's identify was confirmed at a local hospital. However, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office was initially unsuccessful in tracking down his parents. 

However, a woman claiming to be the boy's mother eventually showed up to the area where the boy was found, according to BCSO. Christine Olvera was interviewed and arrested. 

She is charged with abandonment or abuse of a child. 

BCSO reports that the boy had walked away from his home previously. They also said the injuries to the boy were previously investigated by the Rio Rancho Police Department. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
Doña Ana County sees rise in COVID cases
Doña Ana County sees rise in COVID cases
Rio Arriba County sheriff arrested, accused of obstruction
Rio Arriba County sheriff arrested, accused of obstruction
Latina New Mexico governor calls VP speculation ‘flattering’
Latina New Mexico governor calls VP speculation ‘flattering’
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19
Advertisement


BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque
BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque
Doña Ana County sees rise in COVID cases
Doña Ana County sees rise in COVID cases
Businesses sue governor over threat of fines for violating public health order
Businesses sue governor over threat of fines for violating public health order
Secretary of the interior talks national parks reopenings while visiting the Petroglyphs
Secretary of the interior talks national parks reopenings while visiting the Petroglyphs
Rio Arriba County sheriff arrested, accused of obstruction
Rio Arriba County sheriff arrested, accused of obstruction