BCSO arrests second suspect in murder, kidnapping

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 29, 2021 10:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BCSO deputies have arrested a second suspect in a murder and kidnapping case.
28-year-old Edgar Orona-Camacho is accused of killing 21-year-old Esteban Mercado on the mesa near Route 66 Casino in late September, and then kidnapping Mercado's sister.
BCSO deputies used phone numbers to track down the suspects, and then later confirmed through Facebook Messenger that the two men had been planning to rob someone, using the ruse of selling a gun.
The other suspect is 21-year-old Erick Garcia, who was arrested in mid-October. Documents said Garcia admitted to the shooting, but denied that it was planned.
Both are charged with first-degree murder. Garcia is scheduled for an arraignment Monday morning.
