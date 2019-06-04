BCSO arrests suspect wanted for attacking man with a brick

Torres said he called APD but didn't hear back until a few days later.

Bernalillo County Sheriff deputies ended up catching the suspected man, after a fed up and desperate Torres flagged down an undersheriff.

"We want to get back to fundamental law enforcement," said Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III. He said he wants to help APD with all the violent crime.

"We've been providing this service for a long time, and we're seeing an increase in service from the city. The only thing we can ask is hopefully for funding," he said.

The sheriff said if people in Albuquerque want more patrols by BCSO, the city will have to pay up.

"We don't have the budget for that, they would have to provide us the budget to provide more officers," he said.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said APD doesn't necessarily want that extra help from BCSO.

He said there are big differences between the agencies.

APD has lapel cameras and a Department of Justice agreement, and BCSO has neither.

Gallegos said communication is the first step.

"It would really take the citizens of Albuquerque to reach out to their political stakeholders to see if they have the political will and fortitude to make that decision to fund the sheriffs' office," Gonzales said.

Gonzales wants to remind all citizens that BCSO deputies have jurisdiction in city limits.

Investigators said there could be additional victims. Anyone with information should contact BCSO at (505) 468-7100.