BCSO arrests three suspects connected to Bernalillo County HQ vandalism

Rowe made his first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon. He faces charges for criminal damage to property and shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.

The State of New Mexico filed a motion for pretrial detention in his case, saying, in part: “The defendant was in the driver seat of the vehicle he was in when his front passenger shot out the windows of a county building from in the car. After the damage was done, the defendant drove away, with the shooter, from the scene of the incident.”

The state added that due to the nature and seriousness of the crime committed, “there are no conditions of release that will keep the community safe.”

A judge did not address Rowe’s conditions of release Friday, and said he will remain in custody until his hearing next week in district court. A decision on whether or not he will be released will be made within 10 days.

Acee and the 17-year-old suspect are also currently in custody.