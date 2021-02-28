BCSO asks for public's help in identifying hit-and-run suspect | KOB 4

BCSO asks for public's help in identifying hit-and-run suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 28, 2021 10:36 AM
Created: February 28, 2021 10:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The BCSO Traffic Investigation Unit is asking for the public's help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident.

According to BCSO, the driver of a 1996-2006 Chevy Tahoe struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday while they were walking on Rio Bravo east of Del Rio.

The vehicle is possibly red in color and will likely have significant front end damage. The windshield may also appear cracked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Investigations Unit at 505-798-7000.


