BCSO asks for public's help finding second driver involved in crash that killed South Valley priest

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the second driver who may have been street racing.

While the community suffered an unimaginable loss with Father Graham’s death, Brother Lorenzo is expected to recover.

“I talked to him this morning and he's hurting ‘cause ribs, breathing and so forth, but he said he was walking slowly, and we're hopeful that it's a very short stay in the hospital,” Abbot Garner said.

A prayer service and funeral mass for Father Graham will be held this Thursday and Friday.

For more information about the upcoming services, click here.

