BCSO: Body found near ditch bank in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a decomposed body was found near a ditch bank in northwest Albuquerque.
According to BCSO, deputies responded to reports of possible human remains found near a ditch behind a home on Dietz Farm Road NW, near Montaño and Rio Grande, at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators determined the body appeared to have been in the area for a "significant time" based on decomposition.
Authorities said the Office of the Medical Investigator arrived on scene and recovered the body. The gender and identity of the victim is still unknown.
