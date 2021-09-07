BCSO: Burglary suspect arrested for sixth time since June

According to documents, he told deputies he owned both homes, which wasn't the case. But deputies said this is far from his first encounter with police because Fuller has been arrested six times since June 2021.

They said each and every time – he has been released from custody. To add to that, according to court records, many of those cases have been dismissed by prosecutors.

BCSO sent a statement with the most recent arrest:

"This is a prime example of how continuing to release repeat offenders will only victimize our citizens over and over again. It's no wonder why crime in Albuquerque is out of control."

Deputies said Fuller has a criminal history in Washington, Nevada and New Mexico with a total of 27 arrests.