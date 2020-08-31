BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him

Gonzales said Sanchez fired at least one shot at his wife’s house. She wasn’t home at the time.



"She had filed a domestic violence order on August 10th of 2020," Gonzales said. "That order had not been served to him yet.”



When deputies showed up, Gonzales said Sanchez began shooting at them.

“Several rounds were fired at our deputies," he said. "Our deputies fired back, striking Sanchez.”



This shooting attracted the attention of protesters, who showed up at the scene demanding transparency and justice.



Gonzales said that’s one of the reasons he’s not immediately releasing the names of the deputies who fired at Sanchez.

"There’s been a host of killings in the United States and throughout the country, and we’ve had people show up to our scenes," he said. "And at this point we don’t believe it’s safe to release our deputies’ names in order to keep them and their family safe.”