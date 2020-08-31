BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him

Kai Porter
Updated: August 31, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: August 31, 2020 04:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales provided an update Monday about the afternoon deputies shot and killed a man. 

"They said the person was armed and wearing all black," Gonzales said. 

Advertisement

That man was identified as David Sanchez.   

Gonzales said someone called 911 just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 saying Sanchez was firing shots in a Northeast Heights neighborhood.
     Dispatcher: "Is he threatening anybody with it?"
     Caller: "He just kind of randomly around shooting at -- well aiming it at homes. I haven't heard a gunshot, but he's out there. He kind of jumped the fence, and he's just wandering around and randomly shooting-- or pointing the gun."

Gonzales said Sanchez fired at least one shot at his wife’s house. She wasn’t home at the time.
 
"She had filed a domestic violence order on August 10th of 2020," Gonzales said. "That order had not been served to him yet.”
 
When deputies showed up, Gonzales said Sanchez began shooting at them.

“Several rounds were fired at our deputies," he said. "Our deputies fired back, striking Sanchez.”
 
This shooting attracted the attention of protesters, who showed up at the scene demanding transparency and justice.
     
Gonzales said that’s one of the reasons he’s not immediately releasing the names of the deputies who fired at Sanchez.

"There’s been a host of killings in the United States and throughout the country, and we’ve had people show up to our scenes," he said. "And at this point we don’t believe it’s safe to release our deputies’ names in order to keep them and their family safe.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
Homeless move into Albuquerque little league field
Homeless move into Albuquerque little league field
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
Advertisement


BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
Nonprofit looks to raise $1 million to help New Mexico wine industry
Nonprofit looks to raise $1 million to help New Mexico wine industry