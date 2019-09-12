BCSO conducts another crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
BCSO conducts another crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
September 12, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office executed another crime-fighting operation in Albuquerque Thursday.

This time, they centered their efforts around Expo New Mexico, an area typically covered by the Albuquerque Police Department.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales says there's strength in numbers and business owners are reaching out to him for help.

“We've developed an approach to helping and assisting and stabilizing their community, and it starts off meeting them where they're at,” the sheriff said.

KOB 4 was there as deputies conducted traffic stops, investigated Jaywalkers, and people using illegal drugs.

“In my personal opinion, making contact with the public is the biggest thing in the job,” said Deputy Cutter Pride. “One of the fastest way to help solve issues in Albuquerque."

Last week, Sheriff Gonzales said a similar operations in southeast Albuquerque ended with deputies seizing more than 50 arrests, the seizure of about 40 pounds of meth and 24 firearms.

