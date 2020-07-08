BCSO considers challenging legality of new body camera law

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to the governor signing a bill that requires all law enforcement officers in New Mexico to wear body cameras.
"We are extremely concerned about the legal and constitutional flaws in this bill, and have requested that legal counsel consider a challenge to it," said Dep. Joseph Montiel, public information officer for BCSO.
It's BCSO's position that the law "relies on outdated and ineffective technology."
The department also has issue with the law failing to provide funding for the cameras. However, the Bernalillo County Commission has set aside money for the body cameras.
BCSO is planning a press conference to discuss the law next week, according to Montiel.
