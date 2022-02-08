BCSO: Deadly pedestrian crash closes I-25 | KOB 4
BCSO: Deadly pedestrian crash closes I-25

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 08, 2022 09:20 PM
Created: February 08, 2022 08:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-25 between Broadway and Isleta. 

In a tweet, officials said I-25 is shut down in both directions. Drivers should expect delays and plan a different route. 

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) February 9, 2022


