BCSO: Deadly pedestrian crash closes I-25

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 08, 2022 09:20 PM
Created: February 08, 2022 08:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-25 between Broadway and Isleta.
In a tweet, officials said I-25 is shut down in both directions. Drivers should expect delays and plan a different route.
Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
#TrafficAlert deputies are on scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-25 between Broadway and Isleta. I-25 is shutdown in both directions. Expect delays in the area and plan another route. pic.twitter.com/jWguefHeM3
