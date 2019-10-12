BCSO deputies respond to shooting in NW Albuquerque
Justine Lopez
October 12, 2019 07:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- BCSO deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Paradise and Unser in northwest Albuquerque.
Neighbors in the area told KOB 4 they witnessed a shooting between two cars and at least two people were hurt.
Those individuals were transported to the hospital.
Police have yet to confirm what happened at the scene.
