BCSO deputies respond to shooting in NW Albuquerque
BCSO deputies respond to shooting in NW Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
October 12, 2019 07:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- BCSO deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Paradise and Unser in northwest Albuquerque.

Neighbors in the area told KOB 4 they witnessed a shooting between two cars and at least two people were hurt.

Those individuals were transported to the hospital.

Police have yet to confirm what happened at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.

Created: October 12, 2019 05:38 PM

