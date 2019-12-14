BCSO deputies take local kids on shopping spree for annual Cops Helping Kids event | KOB 4
BCSO deputies take local kids on shopping spree for annual Cops Helping Kids event

Kai Porter
Updated: December 14, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: December 14, 2019 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 25 lucky children on a Christmas shopping spree at Target Uptown for the annual Cops Helping Kids event Saturday.

Deputies volunteered their own time to spend the day with children from the community, like 10-year-old Brandon Acosta.

"It's a privilege because not everybody gets to go,” Acosta said.

Each child received a $100 gift card to spend.

"I’m getting clothes and a soccer ball,” Acosta added.

Before they hit the aisles, the kids and deputies were treated to breakfast at Target.

"Very excited for this event. and I can't wait for next year. There's going to be even more kids at this event,” said Mike Pineda, Target store director.

The event was sponsored by BCSO and the New Mexico Sheriff & Police Athletic League.

"It’s a great way to interact with the children and have a positive impact and influence on them for the day,” said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales.


