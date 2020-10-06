BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes | KOB 4
BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office launched a new project to help local students who have been missing their online classes.

Under Operation Educational Encouragement, deputies visit the homes of students who are not participating in their online classes.

"The way this initiative started is we were getting a lot of calls at our substation from counselors, people making requests for children to show up to school and when I say showing up to school that means online," said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales. 

Officials say they are not looking to charge families for their kids being truant, but they are double-checking to make sure students are safe, and aren’t being abused or neglected.

"This isn't supposed to be a punitive effort," said Sgt. Amy Dudewicz. "This is supposed to be a proactive effort to encourage parents to get kids online or back into that virtual environment."

Using a list from CYFD, the sheriff's office plans on visiting about 70 families.

"If there's something we can bring to the table or a resource we can provide, we work with a lot of different outside stakeholders from our department," Dudewicz said.  

People who want to report suspected child abuse can dial #SAFE on their cell phone.


